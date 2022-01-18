Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) market was valued at 1455.27 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 10.61% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Carbon fiber reinforced plastic, or carbon fiber reinforced polymer (CFRP) are high-strength and lightweight composite materials that contain a matrix, which is generally a polymer resin, and carbon fiber, a reinforcement material.The top three companies accounting for 39.32% of the market share in 2019.

By Market Verdors:

Toray

Mitsubishi Materials

Teijin

SGL Group

Solvay

Hexcel

DowAksa

SABIC

Ensinger

Weihai Guangwei Composites

By Types:

Thermosetting CFRP

Thermoplastic CFRP

By Applications:

Aerospace & Defense

Sports Goods

Automotive

Pressure Vessels

Construction & Civil Engineering

Marine

Electronic & Electric Parts

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Thermosetting CFRP

1.4.3 Thermoplastic CFRP

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Aerospace & Defense

1.5.3 Sports Goods

1.5.4 Automotive

1.5.5 Pressure Vessels

1.5.6 Construction & Civil Engineering

1.5.7 Marine

1.5.8 Electronic & Electric Parts

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market

1.8.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

