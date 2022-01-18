Global Electronic Grade Nitric Acid Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Electronic Grade Nitric Acid market was valued at 76.5 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.03% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Nitric acid is poisonous liquid that gives off choking red or yellow fumes in moist air. It is a strong oxidizing agent. It ionizes readily in solution, forming a good conductor of electricity. It is miscible with water in all proportions. Nitric acid is a clear to slightly yellow aqueous solution that has been treated to remove most free nitrogen oxides. This highly corrosive intermediate chemical is a strong mineral acid used in the production of nitrate based fertilizers, nylon precursors and other specialty chemicals. This report only focuses on Electronic Grade Nitric Acid.Currently, a few companies in the world can produce Electronic Grade Nitric Acid product. They mainly concentrated in China, Taiwan and Japan. The main market players are Mitsubishi Chemical, Kanto, BASF, Asia Union Electronic Chemicals, Jianghua Microelectronics Materials etc. Electronic Grade Nitric Acid can be classified as four types according to the purity, include EL Grade, VL Grade, UL Grade and SL Grade. It can be widely used in many industries. Survey results showed that EL Grade sales share 41% in 2019 and VL Grade sales share 26%.

By Market Verdors:

Mitsubishi Chemical

Kanto

BASF

Columbus Chemicals

UBE

T. N. C. Industrial

KMG Electronic Chemicals

EuroChem

Asia Union Electronic Chemicals

Juhua Group

Jianghua Microelectronics Materials

Suzhou Crystal Clear Chemical

Runma Chemical

By Types:

EL Grade

VL Grade

UL Grade

SL Grade

By Applications:

Semiconductor

Solar Energy

LCD Panel

