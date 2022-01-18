Global High Throughput Screening (HTS) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global High Throughput Screening (HTS) market was valued at 147.08 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.74% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

High-throughput screening (HTS) is a method for scientific experimentation especially used in drug discovery and relevant to the fields of biology and chemistry. High-throughput screening (HTS) is a method for scientific experimentation especially used in drug discovery and relevant to the fields of biology and chemistry.High throughput screening, also known as high content screening (HCS), is mainly used for conducting various genetic, chemical, and pharmacological tests that aid the drug discovery process starting from drug design to drug trails and other drug interactions. This process involves control software, various devices to handle liquids, and other detectors, which help to rapidly identify active compounds, genetic interactions, and other biomolecular interactions.

By Market Verdors:

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Thermofisher Scientific, Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Tecan Group Ltd.

Merck Millipore

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Hamilton Company

Axxam S.p.A.

Aurora Biomed

By Types:

Cell-based Assays

3D-Cell Cultures

Ultra High Throughput

Reagent

Instruments

Software

Service

By Applications:

Drug discovery programs

Chemical biology programs

Biochemical screening

Cell- & organ-based screening

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by High Throughput Screening (HTS) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global High Throughput Screening (HTS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Cell-based Assays

1.4.3 3D-Cell Cultures

1.4.4 Ultra High Throughput

1.4.5 Reagent

1.4.6 Instruments

1.4.7 Software

1.4.8 Service

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global High Throughput Screening (HTS) Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Drug discovery programs

1.5.3 Chemical biology programs

1.5.4 Biochemical screening

1.5.5 Cell- & organ-based screening

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global High Throughput Screening (HTS) Market

1.8.1 Global High Throughput Screening (HTS) Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global High Throughput Screening (HTS) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global High Throughput Screening (HTS) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global High Throughput Screening (HTS) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

