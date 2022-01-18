Global Deltamethrin Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Deltamethrin market was valued at 393.89 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.72% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Deltamethrin is a non-systemic synthetic pyrethroid insecticide with contact and stomach action. Deltamethrin is effective against a wide range of insect pests, which include Lepidoptera, Homoptera; particularly Aphids and Psylla but also some Coccidea and Cicadellinea, Heteroptera, Thysanoptera; selected thrips species, Diptera, Coleoptera and Orthoptera.As one of the most popular non-crop insecticide, deltamethrin is effective against a wide range of insect pests, which include Lepidoptera, Homoptera; particularly Aphids and Psylla but also some Coccidea and Cicadellinea, Heteroptera, Thysanoptera; selected thrips species, Diptera, Coleoptera and Orthoptera. According to the end use, the application of deltamethrin is divided into Agricultural Use, Public and Household and Other applications. Agricultural Use is the main downstream of Deltamethrin, which accounted for about 77% of total production in 2019. At present, the main pyrethroid pesticide products used to control locusts are deltamethrin and cypermethrin, and the demand for insecticides for locust disasters has a certain pulling effect. Deltamethrin pesticide has a high market concentration. Bayer Crop Science is the largest player, with a share about 30% in 2019. The other Top 4 players include Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical, Gharda Chemicals and Tagros, the top four players accounts for 43% of the world`s share.

By Market Verdors:

Bayer Crop Science

Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical

Gharda Chemicals

Tagros

Nanjign Red Sun

Sumitomo Chemical

Heranba

Bharat Group

Jiangsu Changqing Agrochemical

Krishi Rasayan Group

Sinon Chemical (China)

Meghmani

By Types:

Deltamethrin EC

Deltamethrin WP

Deltamethrin SC

Deltamethrin ULV

By Applications:

Agricultural Use

Public and Household

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

