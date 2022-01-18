Global Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH) Imaging Systems Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH) Imaging Systems market was valued at 766.52 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.79% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Fluorescent in situ hybridization (FISH) is a molecular cytogenetic technique that uses fluorescent probes that bind to only those parts of the chromosome with a high degree of sequence complementarity.Growing prevalence of target diseases leads to clinical urgency for adoption of rapid diagnostic alternatives such as FISH imaging systems, and rising awareness about the associated benefits of this system, such as rapid analysis, enhanced visualization, high precision of results, and a wide range of application, is also among the major factors responsible for increased adoption.

By Market Verdors:

Leica Biosystems

Thermo Fisher Scientific

PerkinElmer

By Types:

Instruments

Consumables & Accessories

Services

Software

By Applications:

Cancer Diagnosis

Genetic Disease Diagnosis

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH) Imaging Systems Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH) Imaging Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Instruments

1.4.3 Consumables & Accessories

1.4.4 Services

1.4.5 Software

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH) Imaging Systems Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Cancer Diagnosis

1.5.3 Genetic Disease Diagnosis

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH) Imaging Systems Market

1.8.1 Global Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH) Imaging Systems Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH) Imaging Systems Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH) Imaging Systems Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH) Imaging Systems Average Price by Manufacturers

