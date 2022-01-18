Flavored Candy Sprinkles Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Flavored Candy Sprinkles are used to add visual appeal, texture and taste to cakes, Ice Creams, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Flavored Candy Sprinkles in global, including the following market information:

Global Flavored Candy Sprinkles Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-flavored-cy-sprinkles-2022-2028-862

Global Flavored Candy Sprinkles Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Ton)

Global top five Flavored Candy Sprinkles companies in 2021 (%)

The global Flavored Candy Sprinkles market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Sequins Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Flavored Candy Sprinkles include Cake Craft, Carroll Industries, Sweets Indeed, Twinkle Sprinkles, CNS Confectionery, Girrbach, Sprinkle Company, Candy Manufacturer and Mamy Sugarcraft and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Flavored Candy Sprinkles manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Flavored Candy Sprinkles Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Ton)

Global Flavored Candy Sprinkles Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Sequins

Needles

Beads

Others

Global Flavored Candy Sprinkles Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Ton)

Global Flavored Candy Sprinkles Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cakes

Ice Creams

Others

Global Flavored Candy Sprinkles Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Ton)

Global Flavored Candy Sprinkles Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Flavored Candy Sprinkles revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Flavored Candy Sprinkles revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Flavored Candy Sprinkles sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Ton)

Key companies Flavored Candy Sprinkles sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cake Craft

Carroll Industries

Sweets Indeed

Twinkle Sprinkles

CNS Confectionery

Girrbach

Sprinkle Company

Candy Manufacturer

Mamy Sugarcraft

Mavalerio

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/food-and-beverages/global-flavored-cy-sprinkles-2022-2028-862

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Flavored Candy Sprinkles Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Flavored Candy Sprinkles Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Flavored Candy Sprinkles Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Flavored Candy Sprinkles Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Flavored Candy Sprinkles Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Flavored Candy Sprinkles Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Flavored Candy Sprinkles Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Flavored Candy Sprinkles Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Flavored Candy Sprinkles Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Flavored Candy Sprinkles Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Flavored Candy Sprinkles Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Flavored Candy Sprinkles Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Flavored Candy Sprinkles Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flavored Candy Sprinkles Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Flavored Candy Sprinkles Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flavored Candy Sprinkles Companies

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/

Similar Reports:

Global Flavored Candy Sprinkles Sales Market Report 2021

Global Flavored Candy Sprinkles Market Research Report 2021

Covid-19 Impact on Global Flavored Candy Sprinkles Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

2020-2025 Global and Regional Flavored Candy Sprinkles Industry Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report (Enhanced Version)