Sprinkles Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Sprinkles, sugar strands, or hundreds and thousands, are very small pieces of confectionery used as a decoration or to add texture to desserts such as cupcakes, doughnuts or ice cream.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sprinkles in global, including the following market information:

Global Sprinkles Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-sprinkles-2022-2028-880

Global Sprinkles Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Ton)

Global top five Sprinkles companies in 2021 (%)

The global Sprinkles market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Sequins Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Sprinkles include Cake Craft, Carroll Industries, Sweets Indeed, Twinkle Sprinkles, CNS Confectionery, Girrbach, Sprinkle Company, Candy Manufacturer and Mamy Sugarcraft and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Sprinkles manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sprinkles Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Ton)

Global Sprinkles Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Sequins

Needles

Beads

Others

Global Sprinkles Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Ton)

Global Sprinkles Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cakes

Ice Creams

Others

Global Sprinkles Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Ton)

Global Sprinkles Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Sprinkles revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Sprinkles revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Sprinkles sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Ton)

Key companies Sprinkles sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cake Craft

Carroll Industries

Sweets Indeed

Twinkle Sprinkles

CNS Confectionery

Girrbach

Sprinkle Company

Candy Manufacturer

Mamy Sugarcraft

Mavalerio

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/food-and-beverages/global-sprinkles-2022-2028-880

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Sprinkles Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Sprinkles Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Sprinkles Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Sprinkles Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Sprinkles Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Sprinkles Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Sprinkles Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Sprinkles Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Sprinkles Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Sprinkles Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Sprinkles Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sprinkles Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Sprinkles Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sprinkles Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sprinkles Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sprinkles Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Sprinkles Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Sequins

4.1.3 Needles

4.1.4 Beads

4.1.5 Others

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/

Similar Reports:

Rainbow Sprinkles Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Flavored Candy Sprinkles Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Sugar Sprinkles Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

Global Rainbow Sprinkles Sales Market Report 2021