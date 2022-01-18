Sprinkles Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Sprinkles Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Sprinkles, sugar strands, or hundreds and thousands, are very small pieces of confectionery used as a decoration or to add texture to desserts such as cupcakes, doughnuts or ice cream.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Sprinkles in global, including the following market information:
Global Sprinkles Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Sprinkles Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Ton)
Global top five Sprinkles companies in 2021 (%)
The global Sprinkles market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Sequins Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Sprinkles include Cake Craft, Carroll Industries, Sweets Indeed, Twinkle Sprinkles, CNS Confectionery, Girrbach, Sprinkle Company, Candy Manufacturer and Mamy Sugarcraft and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Sprinkles manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Sprinkles Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Ton)
Global Sprinkles Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Sequins
- Needles
- Beads
- Others
Global Sprinkles Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Ton)
Global Sprinkles Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Cakes
- Ice Creams
- Others
Global Sprinkles Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Ton)
Global Sprinkles Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Sprinkles revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Sprinkles revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Sprinkles sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Ton)
- Key companies Sprinkles sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Cake Craft
- Carroll Industries
- Sweets Indeed
- Twinkle Sprinkles
- CNS Confectionery
- Girrbach
- Sprinkle Company
- Candy Manufacturer
- Mamy Sugarcraft
- Mavalerio
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Sprinkles Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Sprinkles Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Sprinkles Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Sprinkles Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Sprinkles Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Sprinkles Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Sprinkles Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Sprinkles Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Sprinkles Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Sprinkles Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Sprinkles Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sprinkles Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Sprinkles Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sprinkles Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sprinkles Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sprinkles Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Sprinkles Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Sequins
4.1.3 Needles
4.1.4 Beads
4.1.5 Others
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/
Similar Reports:
Rainbow Sprinkles Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Flavored Candy Sprinkles Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Sugar Sprinkles Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027