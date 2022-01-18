Global Super Precision Bearing Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

Global Super Precision Bearing Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition3 min read
The global Super Precision Bearing market was valued at 870.4 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.54% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.
The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).
A bearing is a machine element that constrains relative motion to only the desired motion, and reduces friction between moving parts. Super precision bearings are high-precision bearings that are designed for use in machine-tool spindles and other precision applications.Most super precision bearings and spindle bearings carry a high quality-rating such as ABEC-7 or ABEC-9 (P4 or P2, 4 or 2). At present, the manufacturers of Super Precision Bearing are concentrated in Europe, North America, Japan and China. Europe is the largest production area in the world, which occupied about 41%. The following areas are Japan, North America and China. The global leading players in this market are Schaeffler, Nachi-Fujikoshi, NSK, SKF, Koyo, etc. The top 5 player got more than 65% market share. The Super Precision Bearing are mainly used by machine tools, medical and dental, aviation & defense, precision equipment. The main type of super precision bearing are angular contact ball bearings, cylindrical roller bearings, double direction angular contact thrust ball bearings and axial-radial cylindrical roller bearings
By Market Verdors:
- Schaeffler
- Nachi-Fujikoshi
- NSK
- SKF
- Koyo
- Timken
- ZYS
- C&U Group
- ZWZ
- NTN
By Types:
- Angular Contact Ball Bearings
- Cylindrical Roller Bearings
- Double Direction Angular Contact Thrust Ball Bearings
- Axial-Radial Cylindrical Roller Bearings
By Applications:
- Machine Tools
- Medical and Dental
- Aviation & Defense
- Precision Equipment
