January 18, 2022

Global Super Precision Bearing Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Super Precision Bearing market was valued at 870.4 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.54% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A bearing is a machine element that constrains relative motion to only the desired motion, and reduces friction between moving parts. Super precision bearings are high-precision bearings that are designed for use in machine-tool spindles and other precision applications.Most super precision bearings and spindle bearings carry a high quality-rating such as ABEC-7 or ABEC-9 (P4 or P2, 4 or 2). At present, the manufacturers of Super Precision Bearing are concentrated in Europe, North America, Japan and China. Europe is the largest production area in the world, which occupied about 41%. The following areas are Japan, North America and China. The global leading players in this market are Schaeffler, Nachi-Fujikoshi, NSK, SKF, Koyo, etc. The top 5 player got more than 65% market share. The Super Precision Bearing are mainly used by machine tools, medical and dental, aviation & defense, precision equipment. The main type of super precision bearing are angular contact ball bearings, cylindrical roller bearings, double direction angular contact thrust ball bearings and axial-radial cylindrical roller bearings

By Market Verdors:

 

  • Schaeffler
  • Nachi-Fujikoshi
  • NSK
  • SKF
  • Koyo
  • Timken
  • ZYS
  • C&U Group
  • ZWZ
  • NTN

By Types:

  • Angular Contact Ball Bearings
  • Cylindrical Roller Bearings
  • Double Direction Angular Contact Thrust Ball Bearings
  • Axial-Radial Cylindrical Roller Bearings

By Applications:

  • Machine Tools
  • Medical and Dental
  • Aviation & Defense
  • Precision Equipment

Key Indicators Analysed

  • Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.
  • Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.
  • Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.
  • Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology
  • Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

  • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
  • Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
  • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.
  • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
  • To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.
  • Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Super Precision Bearing Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Super Precision Bearing Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Angular Contact Ball Bearings

1.4.3 Cylindrical Roller Bearings

1.4.4 Double Direction Angular Contact Thrust Ball Bearings

1.4.5 Axial-Radial Cylindrical Roller Bearings

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Super Precision Bearing Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Machine Tools

1.5.3 Medical and Dental

1.5.4 Aviation & Defense

1.5.5 Precision Equipment

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Super Precision Bearing Market

1.8.1 Global Super Precision Bearing Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Super Precision Bearing Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Super Precision Bearing Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Super Precision Bearing Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Super Precision Bearing Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region
