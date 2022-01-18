Global 1,4 Bitanediol Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global 1,4 Bitanediol market was valued at 4802.47 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.35% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

1,4-Butanediol is used industrially as a solvent and in the manufacture of some types of plastics, elastic fibers and polyurethanes. 2,3-Butanediol is a chemical compound with the molecular formula C4H10O2. It has three stereoisomers, all of which are colorless, viscous liquids. It occurs naturally upon the fermentation of sugarcane molasses. Applications include precursors to various plastics and pesticides.In application, 1,4 Butanediol downstream is wide and recently 1,4 Butanediol has acquired increasing significance in various fields of THF, PBT, GBL, PU and others. Globally, the 1,4 Butanediol market is mainly driven by growing demand for THF which accounts for 52.38% global downstream consumption of 1,4 Butanediol in 2017.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/119874/global-bitanediol-market-2022-485

By Market Verdors:

BASF

Dairen Chemical

Lyondellbasell

Ashland

Nanya Plastics Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

INVISTA

MarkorChem

Xinjiang Tianye

Changcheng Energy

Shanxi Sanwei Group

Shanxi BidiOu

Sichuan Tianhua

Henan Kaixiang Fine Chemical

HNEC

TunHe

By Types:

Reppe process

Davy process

Butadiene process

Propylene oxide process

By Applications:

Tetrahydrofuran (THF)

Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)

Gamma-Butyrolactone (GBL)

Polyurethanes (PU)

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/119874/global-bitanediol-market-2022-485

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by 1,4 Bitanediol Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global 1,4 Bitanediol Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Reppe process

1.4.3 Davy process

1.4.4 Butadiene process

1.4.5 Propylene oxide process

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global 1,4 Bitanediol Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Tetrahydrofuran (THF)

1.5.3 Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)

1.5.4 Gamma-Butyrolactone (GBL)

1.5.5 Polyurethanes (PU)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global 1,4 Bitanediol Market

1.8.1 Global 1,4 Bitanediol Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global 1,4 Bitanediol Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global 1,4 Bitanediol Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global 1,4 Bitanediol Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers 1,4 Bitanediol Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global 1,4 Bitanediol Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/