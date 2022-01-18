January 18, 2022

Global Industrial X-ray Film Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

1 hour ago grandresearchstore

The global Industrial X-ray Film market was valued at 210.8 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.52% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Industrial X-ray film is used in nondestructive testing (NDT). DNT means the X-ray bean inspects the integrity of industrial products or processes without damaging the items under observation.Overall, the industrial X-ray film market performance is positive with the global economic recovery. The technical barrier of industrial X-ray film is high, and dominated by certain companies, such as Agfa-Gevaert, FUJIFILM, Carestream Health and son on.

 

 

Production of industrial X-ray film mainly distributes in Europe, USA and Japan. As for consumption, the largest consumption volume comes from the Asia-Pacific region. In 2016, the region consumed about 33.91% industrial X-ray film globally. China plays a key role in the regions. The follower consumer is North America, with 4711 K Sq. m. being consumed in the same year. Recent years, supported by various countries` policies and economy development, the demand in downstream increases rapidly, stimulating the industrial X-ray film industry correspondingly. The increased consumption of industrial X-ray film is expected to continue during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2018-2023.

 

By Market Verdors:

 

  • Agfa-Gevaert
  • FUJIFILM
  • Carestream Health
  • FOMA BOHEMIA
  • Ashland
  • Tianjin Media Imaging Materials
  • China Lucky Film Corp

 

By Types:

 

  • Screen Industrial X-ray Film
  • Non-Screen Industrial X-ray Film

 

By Applications:

 

  • Oil & Gas
  • Aerospace & Defense
  • Automotive
  • Infrastructure
  • Power Generation

 

Key Indicators Analysed

 

  • Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.
  • Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.
  • Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.
  • Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology
  • Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

 

Key Reasons to Purchase

 

  • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
  • Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
  • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.
  • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
  • To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.
  • Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Industrial X-ray Film Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Industrial X-ray Film Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Screen Industrial X-ray Film

1.4.3 Non-Screen Industrial X-ray Film

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Industrial X-ray Film Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Oil & Gas

1.5.3 Aerospace & Defense

1.5.4 Automotive

1.5.5 Infrastructure

1.5.6 Power Generation

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Industrial X-ray Film Market

1.8.1 Global Industrial X-ray Film Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Industrial X-ray Film Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Industrial X-ray Film Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Industrial X-ray Film Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Industrial X-ray Film Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Industrial X-ray Film Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

