Global Automation in Biopharmaceutical Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Automation in Biopharmaceutical market was valued at 105.95 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.32% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

The global biopharmaceutical industry is the most rapidly growing industry in the science and technology sector owing to increasing R&D investments in biopharmaceutical drug development facilities. The global automation market in biopharmaceutical industry includes deployment of automation in biopharmaceutical academic research centers, manufacturing and research companies, clinical labs, and government approved labs.One trend in the market is continuous manufacturing. Advantages of continuous operations are well-recognized in various industries. It completes the process in a shorter time as it omits the hold steps, reduces shut down time, and reduces the labor requirement. Over the decades, upstream processing utilized this technology. According to the report, one driver in the market is use of automation in data acquisition. Traditionally, research labs collect data manually and store it in spreadsheets. This method is not only time-consuming but also affects operational efficiency and is prone to errors. It also restricts monitoring of data in real time. The biopharmaceutical industry is working on data collection and adding the information from spreadsheets to a database. Database collection of upstream and downstream processes is being utilized to create a library that increases operational efficiency and process optimization. Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high R&D cost. The biopharmaceutical industry is a rapidly growing industry in pharmaceuticals. Complex drugs are manufactured with the help of 3-D modeling and are produced with high efficacy and precision. These drugs can provide medication to medical issues that were once incurable. Currently, the biopharmaceutical industry is looking to yield new products to address diseases such as cancer, Alzheimer`s disease, and hepatitis C. Innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry are highly expensive. The average cost associated with a new drug is around $2 billion, including the cost of unsuccessful drug approvals, out of which almost $400 million is the cost included in pre-clinical and clinical testing.

By Market Verdors:

Danaher

GE

PerkinElmer

Tecan Trading

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Bruker

Peak Analysis & Automation

Waters

Capsugel

RheoSense

Eirechrom

BioProcess International

Novasep

By Types:

Clinical stage automation

Drug discovery stage automation

By Applications:

Research and Development

Clinical

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

