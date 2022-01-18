Global Oxygen Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Oxygen market was valued at 373.23 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.88% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Oxygen is a chemical element with symbol O and atomic number 8. It is a member of the chalcogen group on the periodic table and is a highly reactive nonmetal and oxidizing agent that readily forms oxides with most elements as well as other compounds. By mass, oxygen is the third-most abundant element in the universe, after hydrogen and helium. At standard temperature and pressure, two atoms of the element bind to form dioxygen, a colorless and odorless diatomic gas with the formula O2. This is an important part of the atmosphere and diatomic oxygen gas constitutes 20.8% of the Earth`s atmosphere. Additionally, as oxides the element also makes up almost half of the Earth`s crust.Major factors driving growth of this market include the stable development of metallurgy, ceramics, glass, medical and other industries, the improvement of Oxygen-generating Technology, Decline in production costs, The currently promoting energy-saving and emission-reduction by government. Asia-Pacific market is expected to become the fastest growing market, increasing product availability is the key point. Asia-Pacific is poised to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to Rapid development of metallurgy, medical treatment and chemical industry, increasing environmental awareness in this region, and rising focus of prominent players on the APAC market increasing technology level. The average price will fall further The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep this trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and lowing cost of raw materials. Strong market competition is resulting in annual 3 percent price erosion. Applied to the Medical areas will become a new growth point Increasing demand for safe and user-friendly technologies, and geriatric population growth with long-term respiratory disorders is expected to global medical oxygen market size over the forecast period. In terms of geography, developed markets of the U.S. and Europe will continue witnessing steady demand, while market will largely be driven by Asia Pacific during forecast period.

By Market Verdors:

Linde Group

AirLiquide

Praxair

Air Product

Taiyo Nippon Sanso

Airgas

MESSER

Air Water

Yingde Gases

HANGZHOU HANGYANG

SCGC

Baosteel Gases

Foshan Huate

By Types:

Medical Oxygen

Industrial Oxygen

By Applications:

Metallurgical Industry

Chemical Industry

Medical

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Oxygen Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Oxygen Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Medical Oxygen

1.4.3 Industrial Oxygen

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Oxygen Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Metallurgical Industry

1.5.3 Chemical Industry

1.5.4 Medical

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Oxygen Market

1.8.1 Global Oxygen Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Oxygen Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Oxygen Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Oxygen Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Oxygen Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Oxygen Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Oxygen Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Oxygen Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Oxygen Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

