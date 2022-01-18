Global High-Temperature Coatings Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global High-Temperature Coatings market was valued at 376.08 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.33% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

High temperature coatings are designed to withstand temperatures above 150°C (302°F) while providing protection against corrosion. Composed of either organic or inorganic materials, high temperature coating resins could either be an epoxy, epoxy phenolic, epoxy novolac, silicone, or a more specialized multi-polymeric matrix depending on the level of temperature resistance required.The industry is expected to witness moderate growth over the next eight years on account of increasing high temperature resistant coating demand across various end-use industries such as metal processing, cookware & bakeware, and building & construction. A major benefit associated with these products includes protection against corrosion due to prolonged equipment usage in fire and high temperature environment. Fireproofing plays an essential part in the construction sector as it offers protection to structured steel and other parts of the building. However, the lack of synergy among building codes in different countries is expected to hamper market penetration in the construction sector. Consistency in regulatory norms enables coating manufacturers to enhance their investments in R&D projects. Underwriter`s Laboratory (UL) is a major regulatory agency that has issued guidelines and standards for conducting application testing of the coatings.

By Market Verdors:

AkzoNobel

Axalta Coating Systems

BASF

Carboline

PPG Industries

The Sherwin-Williams Company

By Types:

Acrylic

Epoxy

Polyester

Alkyd

Silicone

By Applications:

Petrochemical

Metal

Stoves

Marine

Automotive

Coil

Aerospace

3 Sales by Region

