Global FCC Catalyst Additive Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global FCC Catalyst Additive market was valued at 171.12 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.46% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

FCC catalyst additives are injected into FCC units in small amounts for the purpose of improving specific yields, enhancing product quality, or for reducing emissions from the regenerator. The main composition of FCC catalyst additives is zeolite molecular sieve, which is the active ingredient in the function process on catalyst. And there are also other ingredients in different FCC catalyst additives, such as platinum metal, palladium metal, etc.FCC catalyst additives are used in process of vacuum gas oil, residual, and others. Report data showed that 71.67% of the FCC catalyst additives market demand in Vacuum Gas Oil production, 17.28% in residue production, and 11.05% in others in 2015. With the development of economy, these industries will need more FCC catalyst additives. So, FCC catalyst additives have a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce high quality FCC catalyst additives through improving manufacturing process.

By Market Verdors:

By Types:

Octane Number Improving Agent

Light Olefins Enhancing Agent

Sulphur Reducing Agent

Metal Passivation Agent

By Applications:

Vacuum Gas Oil

Residue

