Global Glycyrrhetinic Acid (CAS 471-53-4) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Glycyrrhetinic Acid (CAS 471-53-4) market was valued at 19.89 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.71% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Glycyrrhetinic Acid (also known as Enoxolone or glycyrrhetic acid) is a pentacyclic triterpenoid derivative of the beta-amyrin type obtained from the hydrolysis of glycyrrhizic acid, which was obtained from the herb liquorice. It is used in flavoring and it masks the bitter taste of drugs like aloe and quinine. It is effective in the treatment of peptic ulcer and also has expectorant (antitussive) properties. It has some additional pharmacological properties including antiviral, antifungal, antiprotozoal, and antibacterial activities.In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. China and Europe are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy. According to Glycyrrhetinic Acid contain, it can be mainly classified into three types: HLPC <95%? HLPC 95%-98% and HPLC >98%. It can be widely used in many industries. Survey results showed that 53.06% of the Glycyrrhetinic Acid market is Pharmaceutical, 43.53% is Cosmetic. With the development of economy, these industries will need more Glycyrrhetinic Acid. So, Glycyrrhetinic Acid has a huge market potential in the future. The major raw material for Glycyrrhetinic Acid is liquorice extract and liquorice root, etc. On the global market, supply of raw materials is rare. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of Glycyrrhetinic Acid industry.

By Market Verdors:

Fujie Pharmaceutical

QHL Pharma

Select Botanical

Indena

Alchem International

TIANSHAN Pharmaceuticals

Selco Wirkstoffe Vertriebs GmbH

Jiangsu Tiansheng Pharmaceutical

By Types:

HPLC < 95%

HPLC 95%-98%

HPLC > 98%

By Applications:

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetic

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

