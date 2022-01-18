Global Anisole Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Anisole market was valued at 3354.01 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.89% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Anisole, also known as methoxybenzene can be described as an organic compound and colourless liquid with smell similar to that of anise seed. Anisole is prepared synthetically and is a precursor of other synthetic compounds and it is an ether. Anisole has a good solubility in diethyl ether, ethanol, benzene, chloroform, toluene and most of the organic solvents. It is used as a solvent, insect pheromone, and as an intermediate in manufacturing of dyes, fragrances, pharmaceuticals, etc.Europe was the dominant market in 2014, accounted for over 30% of the global share and will show high growth on account rising need for cosmetic products in Germany, Italy, France and UK. Urbanization, higher spending power and growing awareness regarding appearance and grooming are expected to propel perfume industry in the region thereby driving demand over the forecast period.

By Market Verdors:

Evonik

Atul

Surya Life Sciences

Westman Chemicals

Emmennar Chem

Benzo Chem Industries

Sigma-Aldrich

Camlin Fine Chemicals

Eastman Chemical Company

Parchem

By Types:

Reagent Grade

Industrial Grade

By Applications:

Perfumes

Pharmaceuticals

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

