Global Air Blowers Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Air Blowers market was valued at 156.67 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.42% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Blowers are mechanical or electro-mechanical devices used to induce gas flow through ducting, electronics chassis, process stacks, etc.–wherever flow is needed for exhausting, aspirating, cooling, ventilating, conveying, and so on. Key specifications include intended application, blower type, port design, as well as the parameters of flow capacity, electrical ratings, and dimensions. Blowers cool electronic enclosures, induce drafts in boilers, increase airflow on engines, and are configured in a variety of designs such as centrifugal flow or rotary lobe styles. Motors usually drive blowers, though they can be powered by other means such as engines.Currently, there are many players in Air Blowers market. The main market players internationally are Gardner Denver, GE Oil & Gas, Kaeser Kompressoren, Howden, Atlas Copco and etc. TAIKO KIKAI, Jintongling, Shandong Zhangqiu Blower, Shengu, Shaangu-groupare also playing important roles in Air Blowers industry. The competition may become more intense in the following years. North America is the biggest production areas for Air Blowers, taking about 30.96% market share in 2016 (based on output volume), Europe followed the second, with about 28.18% market share. In Consumption market, sales of Air Blowers in North America will increase to be 56141 Units in 2017 from 54243 Units in 2012, which is the biggest consumption area in current market pattern. Europe ranks the second largest consumption area, with sales volume and market share of 53045 Units and 31.06% in 2016. Air Blower Products can be used on many fields, such as Chemical and Petrochemical, Water Treatment Plant and etc. For Water Treatment Plant Application, Chemical and Petrochemical is the biggest consumption area, taking about 35.13% market share in 2016.

By Market Verdors:

Taiko

Unozawa

ANLET

Gardner Denver

GE Oil & Gas

Aerzen

Tuthill Corporation

Kaeser Kompressoren

Howden

Siemens

Atlas Copco

Neuros

Kawasaki

Jintongling

Shandong Zhangqiu Blower

Shengu

Shaangu-group

By Types:

Centrifugal Blower

Roots Blower

Screw Blower

By Applications:

Chemical and Petrochemical

Water Treatment Plant

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Air Blowers Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Air Blowers Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Centrifugal Blower

1.4.3 Roots Blower

1.4.4 Screw Blower

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Air Blowers Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Chemical and Petrochemical

1.5.3 Water Treatment Plant

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Air Blowers Market

1.8.1 Global Air Blowers Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Air Blowers Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Air Blowers Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Air Blowers Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Air Blowers Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Air Blowers Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Air Blowers Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Air Blowers Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Air Blowers Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

