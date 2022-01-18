Global Metformin Hydrochloride Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Metformin Hydrochloride market was valued at 254.5 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.58% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Metformin Hydrochloride is the raw material of finished product metformin hydrochloride drugs. That is the API metformin hydrochloride. Metformin Hydrochloride finished product is an oral antihyperglycemic drug used in the management of Metformin DC-diabetes. Metformin hydrochloride (N, N-dimethylimidodicarbonimidic diamide hydrochloride) is not chemically or pharmacologically related to any other classes of oral antihyperglycemic agents.For the API product, there are many manufacturers in India, China, and Europe, such as Wanbury, USV, Shouguang Fukang Pharmaceutical, Vistin Pharma, CR Double-Crane and Keyuan Pharmaceutical. Among them, Wanbury and USV are global leading manufacturers with capacity nearly 10000 MT relatively. Metformin hydrochloride has mainly two types, which include Metformin HCL and Metformin DC, etc. With medical effect of metformin hydrochloride, the downstream application industries will need more metformin hydrochloride products. So, metformin hydrochloride has a huge market potential in the future.

By Market Verdors:

Wanbury

USV

Shouguang Fukang Pharmaceutical

Vistin Pharma

CR Double-Crane

Keyuan Pharmaceutical

Farmhispania Group

Harman Finochem

Shijiazhuang Polee Pharmaceutical

Aarti Drugs

Exemed Pharmaceuticals

By Types:

Metformin HCL

Metformin DC

By Applications:

Metformin Hydrochloride Tablets

Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

