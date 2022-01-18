Global Flexitanks Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Flexitanks market was valued at 297.26 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 15.25% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Flexitank is a bag used to transport non-hazardous and non-viscous (less than 1.6 specific gravity) bulk liquid cargos through ordinary 20 ft containers. Flexitanks are made up of a single layer or multilayer polyethylene or polyvinyl chloride. They can hold around 11,000-25,000 liters of liquid substances, such as industrial oils, food stuffs, and non-hazardous chemical liquids.The food application segment accounted for the major shares of the flexitanks market. The increasing use of flexitanks to transport beer and wine, edible oils, food additives, glycerin, mineral water, fruit juice, and vegetable oils will contribute to the growth of this industry segment in the coming years.

By Market Verdors:

Environmental Packaging Technologies

MY FlexiTank

Qingdao LAF Packaging

SIA Flexitanks

Trans Ocean Bulk Logistics

BeFlexi

BLT Flexitanks Industrial

Bulk Liquid Solutions

Mak & Williams Flexitanks Supply Limited

Rishi FIBC Solutions

By Types:

Multilayer Flexitanks

Monolayer Flexitanks

Bilayer Flexitanks

By Applications:

Food Applications

Industrial Applications

Chemical Applications

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

