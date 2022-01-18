Global Atomized Ferrosilicon Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Atomized Ferrosilicon market was valued at 45.57 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.52% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Atomized ferro silicon powder is a high-tech product. With low oxygen content, spherical particle shape, spreading and excellent fluidity characteristics, the atomized ferro silicon can not be matched or replaced by the common ferro silicon. The spherical particle ensures its proper blending in the welding flux.Atomized Ferrosilicon industry is concentrated relatively. Currently, there are many producing companies in the world Atomized Ferrosilicon industry. The main market players are M & M Alloys, Imexsar, Sinoferro, Anyang Xinchuang Metallurgy Material, DMS Powders and Westbrook Resources Ltd. The poduction of Atomized Ferrosilicon will increase to 62 K MT in 2017 from 49 K MT in 2012 with average growth rate of 5.05%. In consumption market, China, Middle East and Africa and Europe are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2016, these three regions occupied 71.90% of the global consumption volume in total. The major raw materials for Atomized Ferrosilicon are iron ore or iron/steel and other auxiliary chemicals. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of Atomized Ferrosilicon. The production cost of Atomized Ferrosilicon is also an important factor which could impact the price of Atomized Ferrosilicon.

By Market Verdors:

M & M Alloys

Imexsar

Sinoferro

Anyang Xinchuang Metallurgy Material

DMS Powders

Westbrook Resources Ltd

Exxaro

By Types:

Coarse Atomized FeSi

Fine Atomized FeSi

Extra Fine Atomized FeSi

By Applications:

Metal Recycling

Mining

Welding

