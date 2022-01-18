Global Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Vertical Farming and Plant Factory market was valued at 139.78 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 40.76% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Prime agricultural land can be scarce and expensive. With worldwide population growth, the demand for both more food and more land to grow food is ever increasing. One solution to our need for more space is vertical farming, involves growing crops in controlled Vegetable Cultivation environments, with precise light, nutrients, and temperatures. In vertical farming, growing plants are stacked in layers that may reach several stories tall.The major plants produced in vertical farming and plant factory include vegetable cultivation, fruit planting and other, etc. Vegetable cultivation occupied 84.92% of the global sales. We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. The price presents fluctuation according to the economy development status. Also, there is fluctuation in gross margin.

By Market Verdors:

AeroFarms

Gotham Greens

Plenty (Bright Farms)

Lufa Farms

Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture

Green Sense Farms

Garden Fresh Farms

Mirai

Sky Vegetables

TruLeaf

Urban Crops

Sky Greens

GreenLand

Scatil

Jingpeng

Metropolis Farms

Plantagon

Spread

Sanan Sino Science

Nongzhong Wulian

By Types:

Hydroponics

Aeroponics

By Applications:

Vegetable Cultivation

Fruit Planting

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Hydroponics

1.4.3 Aeroponics

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Vegetable Cultivation

1.5.3 Fruit Planting

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Market

1.8.1 Global Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

