Global Composite Materials Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Composite Materials market was valued at 2780.66 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.35% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A composite material (also called a composition material or shortened to composite, which is the common name) is a material made from two or more constituent materials with significantly different physical or chemical properties.The fastest growing composite material in the automotive industry is carbon fiber reinforced polymer (CFRP).

By Market Verdors:

SGL Carbon

Toyo Tanso

Tokai Carbon

Hexcel

Nippon Carbon

MERSEN BENELUX

Toray

CFC Design

Carbon Composites

GrafTech

Schunk

Americarb

Graphtek

Bay Composites

Luhang Carbon

GOES

Haoshi Carbon

KBC

Jiuhua Carbon

Chemshine

Boyun

Chaoma

Baimtec

Jining Carbon

By Types:

Polymer Matrix Composite

Metal Matrix Composite

Ceramic Matrix Composite

By Applications:

Aerospace & Defense

Wind Energy

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Marine

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Composite Materials Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Composite Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Polymer Matrix Composite

1.4.3 Metal Matrix Composite

1.4.4 Ceramic Matrix Composite

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Composite Materials Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Aerospace & Defense

1.5.3 Wind Energy

1.5.4 Automotive

1.5.5 Electrical & Electronics

1.5.6 Marine

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Composite Materials Market

1.8.1 Global Composite Materials Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Composite Materials Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Composite Materials Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Composite Materials Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Composite Materials Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Composite Materials Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

