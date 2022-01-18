Folding Box Sealers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Folding Box Sealers is the device used for closing or sealing boxes.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Folding Box Sealers in global, including the following market information:

Global Folding Box Sealers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Folding Box Sealers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Folding Box Sealers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Folding Box Sealers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Uniform Case Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Folding Box Sealers include Lantech, 3M, Intertape Polymer Group, BestPack, OPITZ Packaging Systems, SOCO SYSTEM, Combi Packaging Systems, Eastey and EndFlex, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Folding Box Sealers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Folding Box Sealers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Folding Box Sealers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Uniform Case

Random Case

Global Folding Box Sealers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Folding Box Sealers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food and Beverage

General Industrial

Consumer Goods

Others

Global Folding Box Sealers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Folding Box Sealers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Folding Box Sealers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Folding Box Sealers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Folding Box Sealers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Folding Box Sealers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Lantech

3M

Intertape Polymer Group

BestPack

OPITZ Packaging Systems

SOCO SYSTEM

Combi Packaging Systems

Eastey

EndFlex

Loveshaw

Siat

PACKWAY

Waxxar Bel

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Folding Box Sealers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Folding Box Sealers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Folding Box Sealers Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Folding Box Sealers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Folding Box Sealers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Folding Box Sealers Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Folding Box Sealers Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Folding Box Sealers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Folding Box Sealers Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Folding Box Sealers Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Folding Box Sealers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Folding Box Sealers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Folding Box Sealers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Folding Box Sealers Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Folding Box Sealers Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Folding Box Sealers Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

