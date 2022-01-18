Global Anti-Corrosion Coatings for Petrifaction Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Anti-Corrosion Coatings for Petrifaction market was valued at 2083.97 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.31% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

The petroleum and petrochemical industry belongs to the field of high fire risk and high corrosion. Most of the equipment and facilities used in the industry are steel base materials, and the coatings used in the petrochemical industry are mainly heavy anticorrosive coatings.This report focuses on the various coatings used in metal facilities in petrochemical plants, such as petrochemical storage tanks, petrochemical pipelines, reaction units, etc. Globally speaking, in 2019, the coating market of the global petrochemical industry is mainly led by China, which is the world`s largest producer and consumer of coating in the petrochemical industry, and also the country with the largest increment of coating demand in the petrochemical industry. This trend will remain unchanged in the future. At present, the international famous brand akzo Nobel (AkzoNobel), Shanghai (Hempel), besmear in the old man (CMP), PPG Industries, such as Jordan (Jotun) with its technology, brand, management advantages, in the domestic set up production base in China, Nippon Paint (Nippon Paint), sherwin-williams (Sherwin – Williams), PPG, etc in China have set up their own factories and laboratories, has formed a heavy-duty coating to China high-end market monopoly of foreign enterprises. China`s local petrochemical industry paint manufacturers mainly include Hunan Xiangjiang paint, Zhejiang Yutong, Zhejiang Bridge Paint, Yongji paint and Jiangsu Changjiang paint, etc., except for several important leading enterprises, domestic manufacturers generally have small production capacity and fierce market competition. North America is the second largest producer of coatings for the petrochemical industry, accounting for 21.39% of world production in 2019. Major foreign manufacturers have akzo Nobel, PPG, Shanghai old man, sherwin-williams, jotun, RPM, tu, Nippon paint, YiShi etc., in which akzo Nobel, PPG, Shanghai old man jotun, sherwin-williams and TOP five manufacturers, is the world`s petrochemical industry coating market in the global petrochemical industry coating market, occupy the TOP 5, 2019 output value of about 51.37% of the market. Currently, Akzonobel is the global market leader, accounting for approximately 16% of the global market value in 2019.

By Market Verdors:

AkzoNobel.Co

PPG

Hempel A/S

Sherwin-Williams Company

Jotun

RPM

CHUGOKU MARINE PAINTS, LTD

Nippon Paint Holdings Co.Ltd

Axalta.Co

China Shipbuilding Heavy Industry Shuangrui Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Kansai Paint Co.,Ltd.

Xiangjiang Paint Group

Zhejiang Yutong New Materials Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Bridge Painting Co. LTD

YUNG CHI PAINT & VARNISH MFG. CO.,LTD

Jiangsu Changjiang Paint Company Ltd.

By Types:

Solvent Based Coatings

Water-Based Paint

Powder Coating

By Applications:

Storage Tank

Petrochemical Pipeline

The Reaction

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Anti-Corrosion Coatings for Petrifaction Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Anti-Corrosion Coatings for Petrifaction Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Solvent Based Coatings

1.4.3 Water-Based Paint

1.4.4 Powder Coating

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Anti-Corrosion Coatings for Petrifaction Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Storage Tank

1.5.3 Petrochemical Pipeline

1.5.4 The Reaction

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Anti-Corrosion Coatings for Petrifaction Market

1.8.1 Global Anti-Corrosion Coatings for Petrifaction Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Anti-Corrosion Coatings for Petrifaction Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Anti-Corrosion Coatings for Petrifaction Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Anti-Corrosion Coatings for Petrifaction Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Anti-Corrosion Coatings for Petrifaction Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

