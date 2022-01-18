Global Specialty Fibers Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Specialty Fibers market was valued at 1773.8 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of .86% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Specialty fibers are new high crystallinity, high strength, high molecular weight performance fibers. Carbon fiber, aramid fiber and ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) fiber are the most common type of specialty fibers.In terms of type, aramid fiber is the main Specialty fiber which can be divided into para aramid meta aramid. In 2016, the para aramid holds about 68.23% of global market share. They are mainly used in the fields of body armor & helmet, aerospace materials, sports materials, tires high strength rope, etc. At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the specialty fiber industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world`s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in the DSM, Toray, Mitsubishi Rayon, Dupont, Teijin etc. accounted for most of the international market share. Meanwhile, these companies have more advanced equipment, strong R&D capabilities; the technical level is in a leading position. But foreign companies` manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with Chinese companies, the manufacturing cost is competitive disadvantage, as the Chinese specialty fiber production enterprise technology continues to improve, their share in the international market is increasing, competitiveness in the international market gradually increase. The industry is dominated by developed countries; the development of the specialty fiber industry in China also gets rapid development. We predict the production growth rate in China in the future will be bigger than the global growth rate of specialty fiber production. We tend to believe this industry is a promising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

By Market Verdors:

By Types:

Carbon Fiber

Aramid Fiber

Ultra-high Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) Fiber

By Applications:

Body Armor & Helmet

Aerospace Materials

Sports Materials

High Strength Rope

Tire

