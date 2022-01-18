Global Halogenated Butyl Rubber Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition.

The global Halogenated Butyl Rubber market was valued at 371.12 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.35% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Halogenated butyl rubber is white to light amber bales. It is got from butyl rubber halogenated with chlorine and bromine. Both chlorinated (chlorobutyl) and brominated (bromobutyl) versions of halobutyl are commercially available. They are mainly used in the tire industry. In addition to tire applications, halogenated butyl rubber`s good impermeability, weathering resistance, ozone resistance, vibration dampening, and stability make them good materials for pharmaceutical stoppers, construction sealants, hoses, and mechanical goods. In this report, the volume of halogenated butyl rubber is calculated by chlorinated (chlorobutyl) and brominated (bromobutyl) rubber. Asian region is one of the major consuming regions of halogenated butyl rubber. And insiders predict that the region will become the key stimulator to the development of halogenated butyl rubber industry in the coming years. Asian consumption is about 323.4 K MT in 2015, accounting for about 39.71% consumption share. In the next few years, more and more capacity will release in Asian region. With the increase output of halogenated butyl rubber, price and gross margin are estimated to decline further.

By Market Verdors:

ExxonMobil

Lanxess

PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim

Japan Butyl

Sinopec Beijing Yanshan

Panjin Heyun Group

Zhejiang Cenway

By Types:

Chlorinated butyl rubber

Brominated butyl rubber

By Applications:

Tires

Pharmaceutical Stoppers

Vibration-Absorptive Materials

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Halogenated Butyl Rubber Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Halogenated Butyl Rubber Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Chlorinated butyl rubber

1.4.3 Brominated butyl rubber

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Halogenated Butyl Rubber Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Tires

1.5.3 Pharmaceutical Stoppers

1.5.4 Vibration-Absorptive Materials

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Halogenated Butyl Rubber Market

1.8.1 Global Halogenated Butyl Rubber Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Halogenated Butyl Rubber Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Halogenated Butyl Rubber Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Halogenated Butyl Rubber Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Halogenated Butyl Rubber Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Halogenated Butyl Rubber Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

