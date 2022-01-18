Global Biological Organic Fertilizers Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Biological Organic Fertilizers market was valued at 1557.97 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.29% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Biological organic fertilizer is organic solid waste (including organic waste, straw, human, livestock, poultry excrement, cake meal, agricultural and sideline products and food processing solid waste) through microbial fermentation, deodorization and completely decomposed into organic fertilizer.: rich in a variety of functional microorganisms and rich trace elements, which can improve soil structure, improve soil hardening, indirectly kill ascaris eggs and root nematodes, play a nutritional, conditioning and health care role in crop growth, and allow the soil to absorb organic matter to play a greater role.

By Market Verdors:

Novozymes A/S

Rizobacter Argentina S.A.

Lallemand Inc.

National Fertilizers Limited

Madras Fertilizers Limited

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd

T Stanes & Company Limited

Camson Bio Technologies Limited

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd

Nutramax Laboratories Inc.

Antibiotice S.A.

Biomax

Symborg

Agri Life

Premier Tech

Biofosfatos do Brasil

Neochim

Bio Protan

Circle-One Internatiomal, Inc.

Bio Nature Technology PTE Ltd.

Kribhco

CBF China Biofertilizer A.G

By Types:

Microorganism

Organic Residues

By Applications:

Cereals

Legumes

Fruits and Vegetables

Plantations

Tobacco

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Biological Organic Fertilizers Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Biological Organic Fertilizers Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Microorganism

1.4.3 Organic Residues

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Biological Organic Fertilizers Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Cereals

1.5.3 Legumes

1.5.4 Fruits and Vegetables

1.5.5 Plantations

1.5.6 Tobacco

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Biological Organic Fertilizers Market

1.8.1 Global Biological Organic Fertilizers Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Biological Organic Fertilizers Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Biological Organic Fertilizers Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Biological Organic Fertilizers Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Biological Organic Fertilizers Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

