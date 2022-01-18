January 18, 2022

Global Polymixin Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Polymixin market was valued at 226.77 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.35% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Polymyxins are antibiotics, with a general structure consisting of a cyclic peptide with a long hydrophobic tail. They disrupt the structure of the bacterial cell membrane by interacting with its phospholipids. They are produced by nonribosomal peptide synthetase systems in Gram-positive bacteria such as Paenibacillus polymyxa and are selectively toxic for Gram-negative bacteria due to their specificity for the lipopolysaccharide molecule that exists within many Gram-negative outer membranes. At least eleven different members of the polymyxin group have been identified and they are designated by a suffix letter. They demonstrate specific activity against gram-negative bacteria such as Proteus vulgaris, Escherichia coli, Hemophilus influenzae, Aerobacter aerogenes, Klebsiella pneumoniae and especially Pseudomonas aeruginosa.Polymyxins B and E (also known as colistin) are common types of polymyxins. Polymyxins B is used for the treatment of human Gram-negative bacterial infections, while polymyxins E is used for animal husbandry.

 

 

By Market Verdors:

 

  • Sonneborn
  • MORESCO Corporation
  • Eastern Petroleum
  • Wilterng Chemicals
  • Unicorn Petroleum Industries
  • Nanfang Petrochemical
  • Xinji Rongchao Petroleum Chemical
  • Tanyu Petroleum Additive
  • Xinji Luhua Petrochemical
  • Xinji Beifang Huagong
  • Wuxi Qilian Petrochemical
  • Xinji Jiangyang Chemical
  • Danyang Boer Oil Additive
  • Souzhou Sanli

 

By Types:

 

  • Oral
  • Injection

 

By Applications:

 

  • Pigs
  • Chickens
  • Cows

 

Key Indicators Analysed

 

  • Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.
  • Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.
  • Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.
  • Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology
  • Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

 

Key Reasons to Purchase

 

  • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
  • Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
  • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.
  • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
  • To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.
  • Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Polymixin Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Polymixin Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Oral

1.4.3 Injection

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Polymixin Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Pigs

1.5.3 Chickens

1.5.4 Cows

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Polymixin Market

1.8.1 Global Polymixin Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Polymixin Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Polymixin Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Polymixin Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Polymixin Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Polymixin Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Polymixin Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Polymixin Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Polymixin Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

