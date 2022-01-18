Global Polymixin Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

Global Polymixin Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition3 min read
The global Polymixin market was valued at 226.77 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.35% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.
The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).
Polymyxins are antibiotics, with a general structure consisting of a cyclic peptide with a long hydrophobic tail. They disrupt the structure of the bacterial cell membrane by interacting with its phospholipids. They are produced by nonribosomal peptide synthetase systems in Gram-positive bacteria such as Paenibacillus polymyxa and are selectively toxic for Gram-negative bacteria due to their specificity for the lipopolysaccharide molecule that exists within many Gram-negative outer membranes. At least eleven different members of the polymyxin group have been identified and they are designated by a suffix letter. They demonstrate specific activity against gram-negative bacteria such as Proteus vulgaris, Escherichia coli, Hemophilus influenzae, Aerobacter aerogenes, Klebsiella pneumoniae and especially Pseudomonas aeruginosa.Polymyxins B and E (also known as colistin) are common types of polymyxins. Polymyxins B is used for the treatment of human Gram-negative bacterial infections, while polymyxins E is used for animal husbandry.
By Market Verdors:
- Sonneborn
- MORESCO Corporation
- Eastern Petroleum
- Wilterng Chemicals
- Unicorn Petroleum Industries
- Nanfang Petrochemical
- Xinji Rongchao Petroleum Chemical
- Tanyu Petroleum Additive
- Xinji Luhua Petrochemical
- Xinji Beifang Huagong
- Wuxi Qilian Petrochemical
- Xinji Jiangyang Chemical
- Danyang Boer Oil Additive
- Souzhou Sanli
By Types:
- Oral
- Injection
By Applications:
- Pigs
- Chickens
- Cows
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Polymixin Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Polymixin Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027
1.4.2 Oral
1.4.3 Injection
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Polymixin Market Share by Application: 2022-2027
1.5.2 Pigs
1.5.3 Chickens
1.5.4 Cows
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
1.8 Overview of Global Polymixin Market
1.8.1 Global Polymixin Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)
1.8.2 North America
1.8.3 East Asia
1.8.4 Europe
1.8.5 South Asia
1.8.6 Southeast Asia
1.8.7 Middle East
1.8.8 Africa
1.8.9 Oceania
1.8.10 South America
1.8.11 Rest of the World
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Polymixin Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Polymixin Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Polymixin Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.4 Manufacturers Polymixin Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3 Sales by Region
3.1 Global Polymixin Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Polymixin Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
3.3 North America Polymixin Sales Volume
3.3.1 North America Polymixin Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)
