Livestock External Parasiticide Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Livestock External Parasiticide Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
This report contains market size and forecasts of Livestock External Parasiticide in global, including the following market information:
Global Livestock External Parasiticide Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Livestock External Parasiticide Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Livestock External Parasiticide companies in 2021 (%)
The global Livestock External Parasiticide market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Injection Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Livestock External Parasiticide include Boehringer Ingelheim, Zoetis, Merck, Elanco, Bayer, Virbac, Ceva Sante Animale, Vetoquinol and Bimeda Animal Health and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Livestock External Parasiticide manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Livestock External Parasiticide Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Livestock External Parasiticide Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Injection
- Unguent
Global Livestock External Parasiticide Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Livestock External Parasiticide Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Cattle
- Equine
- Swine
- Poultry
Global Livestock External Parasiticide Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Livestock External Parasiticide Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Livestock External Parasiticide revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Livestock External Parasiticide revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Livestock External Parasiticide sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Livestock External Parasiticide sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Zoetis
- Merck
- Elanco
- Bayer
- Virbac
- Ceva Sante Animale
- Vetoquinol
- Bimeda Animal Health
- Chanelle
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Livestock External Parasiticide Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Livestock External Parasiticide Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Livestock External Parasiticide Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Livestock External Parasiticide Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Livestock External Parasiticide Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Livestock External Parasiticide Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Livestock External Parasiticide Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Livestock External Parasiticide Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Livestock External Parasiticide Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Livestock External Parasiticide Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Livestock External Parasiticide Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Livestock External Parasiticide Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Livestock External Parasiticide Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Livestock External Parasiticide Players in Global Market
