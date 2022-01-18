Global Industrial and Institutional (I & I) Cleaners Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Industrial and Institutional (I & I) Cleaners market was valued at 3344.29 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.75% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Industrial and institutional (I&I) cleaners are defined as those cleaners intended for routine cleaning of offices, institutions, warehouses, and industrial facilities. IThe Global I and I Cleaners market has undergone enormous transformation during the past decade and is marked by rapid changes in formulations and new product development due to the enforcement of stringent environmental and health regulations around the world.

By Market Verdors:

3M

Akzo Nobel

Albemarle

Westlake Chemical

Barr (WM) &

BASF

Clariant International

Croda International

Dow

Eastman

FMC

Henkel

Huntsman

Koch Industries

National Chemical Laboratories

Procter & Gamble

Stepan

Solvay

By Types:

Sanitation & Janitorial Cleaners/Cleaning Products

Industrial/Technical Cleaners

Kitchen & Catering Cleaning Agents

Food & Dairy Processing Cleaners

Laundry Agents

By Applications:

Industrial

Food & Lodging

Building Service Contractors

Food & Drinks Processing Units

Retail Outlets

Healthcare Facilities

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Industrial and Institutional (I & I) Cleaners Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Industrial and Institutional (I & I) Cleaners Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Sanitation & Janitorial Cleaners/Cleaning Products

1.4.3 Industrial/Technical Cleaners

1.4.4 Kitchen & Catering Cleaning Agents

1.4.5 Food & Dairy Processing Cleaners

1.4.6 Laundry Agents

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Industrial and Institutional (I & I) Cleaners Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Industrial

1.5.3 Food & Lodging

1.5.4 Building Service Contractors

1.5.5 Food & Drinks Processing Units

1.5.6 Retail Outlets

1.5.7 Healthcare Facilities

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Industrial and Institutional (I & I) Cleaners Market

1.8.1 Global Industrial and Institutional (I & I) Cleaners Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Industrial and Institutional (I & I) Cleaners Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

