Powertrain Components Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The automotive powertrain consists of many components including drive shafts, differentials, CV joints, U joints and axle shafts.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Powertrain Components in global, including the following market information:
- Global Powertrain Components Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Powertrain Components Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Powertrain Components companies in 2021 (%)
The global Powertrain Components market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Turbocharged Engine + Dual Clutch Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Powertrain Components include Continental Automotive, Aisin Seiki, Bosch Group, Federal Mogul, Optimas, Eaton Corporation, Dana Holding Corporation, BorgWarner and Convertech, Inc, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Powertrain Components manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Powertrain Components Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Powertrain Components Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Turbocharged Engine + Dual Clutch
- Turbocharged Engine + AT
- Turbocharged Engine + CVT
- Naturally aspirated Engine + CVT
- Naturally aspirated Engine + AT
Global Powertrain Components Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Powertrain Components Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Passenger Vehicle
- Commercial Vehicle
Global Powertrain Components Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Powertrain Components Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Powertrain Components revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Powertrain Components revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Powertrain Components sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Powertrain Components sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Continental Automotive
- Aisin Seiki
- Bosch Group
- Federal Mogul
- Optimas
- Eaton Corporation
- Dana Holding Corporation
- BorgWarner
- Convertech, Inc
- Rockwell Automation
- RSB Group
- Delphi Automotive PLC
- American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.
- Visteon
- Dana Incorporated
- GKN plc
- Guansheng automobile parts manufacture co., ltd.
- NEAPCO
- Zhejiang Feizhou Vehicle Industry Co
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Powertrain Components Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Powertrain Components Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Powertrain Components Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Powertrain Components Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Powertrain Components Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Powertrain Components Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Powertrain Components Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Powertrain Components Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Powertrain Components Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Powertrain Components Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Powertrain Components Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Powertrain Components Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Powertrain Components Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Powertrain Components Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Powertrain Components Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Powertrain Components Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.
