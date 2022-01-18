Caravans Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Acaravan,travel trailer,camperorcamper traileris towed behind a roadvehicleto provide a place to sleep which is more comfortable and protected than atent(although there arefold-down trailer tents). It provides the means for people to have their ownhomeon a journey or avacation, without relying on amotelorhotel, and enables them to stay in places where none is available. However, in some countries campers are restricted to designated sites for which fees are payable.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Caravans in global, including the following market information:

Global Caravans Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Caravans Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Caravans companies in 2021 (%)

The global Caravans market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Travel Trailers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Caravans include Thor Industries, Forest River, Winnebago Industries, Fendt-Caravan, Erwin Hymer Group, Knaus Tabbert, Hobby Caravan, Dethleffs and Gulf Stream Coach. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Caravans manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Caravans Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Caravans Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Travel Trailers

Fifth Wheels

Global Caravans Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Caravans Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Global Caravans Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Caravans Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Caravans revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Caravans revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Caravans sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Caravans sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Thor Industries

Forest River

Winnebago Industries

Fendt-Caravan

Erwin Hymer Group

Knaus Tabbert

Hobby Caravan

Dethleffs

Gulf Stream Coach

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Caravans Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Caravans Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Caravans Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Caravans Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Caravans Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Caravans Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Caravans Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Caravans Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Caravans Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Caravans Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Caravans Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Caravans Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Caravans Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Caravans Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Caravans Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Caravans Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Caravans Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Travel Trailers

4.1.3 Fifth Wheels

4.2 By Type – Global Caravans Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Global C

