Global Tire Fabrics Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Tire Fabrics market was valued at 4261.84 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.48% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Tire fabrics are reinforcing materials in the tire, providing it with dimensional stability and acting as supports for the vehicle weight. These also help to keep tires in shape in different road conditions. Tire fabrics are very important for the performance of a tire, and as a result for the vehicle as well. Different types of reinforcement constructions are required for different types of vehicles, and this depends on their respective uses and load-bearing requirements.Economic growth in emerging countries in Asia Pacific has led to higher personal vehicle ownership, which in turn has benefitted the tire fabrics market. Additionally, with the reviving U.S. economy and improved job market, consumer spending is increasing, thus benefitting automobiles and its allied industries.

By Market Verdors:

Hyosung

Kordsa Global

Kolon Industries, Inc.

SRF Ltd

Kordarna Plus A.S.

Maduratex

Performance Fibers

Teijin

Milliken & Company Inc.

Far Eastern Group

Cordenka GmbH & Co. KG

Firestone Fibers & Textile Company

Century Enka

Junma

Shenma

Jinlun Group

Xiangyu

Haiyang Chemical

Shifeng

Taiji

Tianheng

Helon Polytex

Dikai

Dongping Jinma

Hailide

Jiayuan

Hesheng

Unifull

Bestory

Ruiqi

By Types:

Nylon Tire Fabric

Polyester Tire Fabric

Chafer Tire Fabric

By Applications:

Bias Tire

Radial Tire (semi-steel)

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Tire Fabrics Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Tire Fabrics Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Nylon Tire Fabric

1.4.3 Polyester Tire Fabric

1.4.4 Chafer Tire Fabric

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Tire Fabrics Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Bias Tire

1.5.3 Radial Tire (semi-steel)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Tire Fabrics Market

1.8.1 Global Tire Fabrics Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Tire Fabrics Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Tire Fabrics Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Tire Fabrics Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Tire Fabrics Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Tire Fabrics Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Tire Fabrics Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Tire Fabrics Sales Volume

