Fifth-wheel Trailers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

In the world of mobile homes, it refers to atype of RV. Simply put, a fifth wheel is a hitch that allows the driver to connect a cargo attachment to the back of a large vehicle, like a tractor or truck.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Fifth-wheel Trailers in global, including the following market information:
- Global Fifth-wheel Trailers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Fifth-wheel Trailers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Fifth-wheel Trailers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Fifth-wheel Trailers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Gas Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Fifth-wheel Trailers include Thor Industries, Forest River, Winnebago Industries, Fendt-Caravan, Erwin Hymer Group, Knaus Tabbert, Hobby Caravan, Dethleffs and Gulf Stream Coach. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Fifth-wheel Trailers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Fifth-wheel Trailers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Fifth-wheel Trailers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Gas Type
- Diesel Type
Global Fifth-wheel Trailers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Fifth-wheel Trailers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Residential
- Commercial
Global Fifth-wheel Trailers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Fifth-wheel Trailers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Fifth-wheel Trailers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Fifth-wheel Trailers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Fifth-wheel Trailers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Fifth-wheel Trailers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Thor Industries
- Forest River
- Winnebago Industries
- Fendt-Caravan
- Erwin Hymer Group
- Knaus Tabbert
- Hobby Caravan
- Dethleffs
- Gulf Stream Coach
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Fifth-wheel Trailers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Fifth-wheel Trailers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Fifth-wheel Trailers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Fifth-wheel Trailers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Fifth-wheel Trailers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Fifth-wheel Trailers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Fifth-wheel Trailers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Fifth-wheel Trailers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Fifth-wheel Trailers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Fifth-wheel Trailers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Fifth-wheel Trailers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fifth-wheel Trailers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Fifth-wheel Trailers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fifth-wheel Trailers Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fifth-wheel Trailers Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fifth-wheel Trailers Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
