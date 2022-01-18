Towable Recreational Vehicles Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A towable is a non-motorized vehicle that is designed to be towed by passenger automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs or vans and is used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel. The RVIA classifies towable in four types: conventional travel trailers, fifthwheels, folding camper trailers and truck campers.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Towable Recreational Vehicles in global, including the following market information:

Global Towable Recreational Vehicles Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Towable Recreational Vehicles Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Towable Recreational Vehicles companies in 2021 (%)

The global Towable Recreational Vehicles market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Travel Trailers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Towable Recreational Vehicles include Thor Industries, Forest River, Winnebago Industries, Fendt-Caravan, Erwin Hymer Group, Knaus Tabbert, Hobby Caravan, Dethleffs and Gulf Stream Coach. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Towable Recreational Vehicles manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Towable Recreational Vehicles Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Towable Recreational Vehicles Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Travel Trailers

Fifth Wheels

Global Towable Recreational Vehicles Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Towable Recreational Vehicles Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Global Towable Recreational Vehicles Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Towable Recreational Vehicles Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Towable Recreational Vehicles revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Towable Recreational Vehicles revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Towable Recreational Vehicles sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Towable Recreational Vehicles sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Thor Industries

Forest River

Winnebago Industries

Fendt-Caravan

Erwin Hymer Group

Knaus Tabbert

Hobby Caravan

Dethleffs

Gulf Stream Coach

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Towable Recreational Vehicles Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Towable Recreational Vehicles Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Towable Recreational Vehicles Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Towable Recreational Vehicles Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Towable Recreational Vehicles Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Towable Recreational Vehicles Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Towable Recreational Vehicles Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Towable Recreational Vehicles Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Towable Recreational Vehicles Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Towable Recreational Vehicles Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Towable Recreational Vehicles Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Towable Recreational Vehicles Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Towable Recreational Vehicles Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Towable Recreational Vehicles Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Towable Recreational Vehicles Companies

3.8

