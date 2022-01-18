Global Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Sodium Hydrosulfite market was valued at 370.91 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of .2% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).Sodium hydrosulfite (also known as sodium dithionite) is a white crystalline powder with a weak sulfurous odor. It is a crystalline salt Na2S2O4 made by reduction (as of sodium bisulfite or sulfur dioxide with zinc) and used as a reducing agent especially in dyeing, printing, and stripping textiles and as a bleaching agent; sodium dithionite —not used systematically.First, the sodium hydrosulfite industry concentration is high; there are only more than a dozen manufacturers in the world, and high-end products are mainly from China and Europe. In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in Europe and China. Europe has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like BASF, has perfect products. As to China, Zhongcheng Chemical has become a global leader.

In India, it is Transpek-Silox that leads the technology development. What`s more, in China, the manufacturers focus in Zhejiang, Shandong and Hubei province. Second, after 2011, global production and capacity substantially unchanged, the price decreases year by year, the product value rises slightly. Third, all manufacturers in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world`s leading technology too. However, due to environmental pressures and demand, companies are facing a lot of cuts, such as Hubei Yihua Group, was ordered to stop production due to pollution, but there are several new expansions of the projects into production in the future. Fourth, the import and export percent of this industry is not high. Because many international manufacturers expand their business through building factories or investments. China and Germany become the most important export country, and North America imports mainly sodium hydrosulfite. Fifth, company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companies cooperation have occurred for development and growth. In addition the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas. Sixth, this industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it`s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders` prefer and improve technology, energy conservation. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of Sodium Hydrosulfite will increase.

By Market Verdors:

BASF

Transpek-Silox

Zhongcheng Chemical

CNSG

Jinhe Group

Jiacheng Chemical

Shuangqiao Chemical

Jingrui Chemical

Runtu

Jiangxi Hengye Chemical

Hongan

By Types:

Technical Grade

Food Grade

By Applications:

Textile

Pulp and Paper Industry

Food

Chemical Industry

