Global Steel Casting Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Steel Casting market was valued at 7197.8 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of .86% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A steel casting is a metal component that is formed by pouring molten steel into a mold cavity. The liquefied steel then cools and solidifies within the mold cavity. By catering the shape of the mold, and hence the casting, to perfectly fit specifications. The casting process of steel can be difficult. It is less fluid than other metals and more reactive to mold materials.On the basis of product type, Carbon Steel Casting represent the largest share of the worldwide Steel Casting market, with 47.16% share. In the applications, Rail and Transit segment is estimated to be the largest end-use industry segment of the market in 2019, with 28.28% share of global market. The concentration of the market is low. Precision Castparts occupies most of the global market, with the market share of 1.5%. China holds the major share in the global market, with a share of 48.09%.

By Market Verdors:

Precision Castparts

Hitachi

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction

Kobe Steel

ME Elecmetal

Amsted Rail

Signicast (Form Technologies Company)

MetalTek International

Anhui Yingliu

Harrison Steel Casting

Peekay Steel Castings

Impro Precision

Liaoning Fu-An Heavy Industry

Tycon Alloy Industries

Japan Steel Works

Amsteel Castings

Isgec Heavy Engineering

By Types:

Carbon Steel Casting

Low-Alloy Steel Casting

High Alloy Steel Casting

By Applications:

Power Generation

Rail and Transit

Mining

Construction Machinery

Oil and Gas

Aerospace and Defense

Shipbuilding

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Steel Casting Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Steel Casting Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Carbon Steel Casting

1.4.3 Low-Alloy Steel Casting

1.4.4 High Alloy Steel Casting

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Steel Casting Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Power Generation

1.5.3 Rail and Transit

1.5.4 Mining

1.5.5 Construction Machinery

1.5.6 Oil and Gas

1.5.7 Aerospace and Defense

1.5.8 Shipbuilding

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Steel Casting Market

1.8.1 Global Steel Casting Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Steel Casting Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Steel Casting Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Steel Casting Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Steel Casting Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Steel Casting Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

