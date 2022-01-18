Global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments market was valued at 21.34 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 9.75% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Daylight fluorescent pigments are luminescent materials that require no artificially generated energy to reflect colored light and to give off fluorescent light. Fluorescent pigments are composed of dyed organic polymers that are formulated to be solvents for the fluorescence dyestuff. In contrast to ordinary colors, light emitted from a fluorescent color adds to the light returned by simple reflection to give the glow characteristic of daylight-fluorescent materials.

The migration of the Daylight Fluorescent Pigments business to Asia, particularly China and India, continues. Since the mid-1990s, production in China and India has rapidly increased; China is now the world`s largest consumer of Daylight Fluorescent Pigments. Additional medium-tier to higher-value Daylight Fluorescent Pigments also migrates to China from North America, Europe and Japan. Production in Europe, USA and Japan continues on a downward trend as the market has become globalized and gross margins have been squeezed. To Daylight Fluorescent Pigments global application, in 2016, paints & coatings industry account for 25% of demand, printing inks industry about 52%, plastics industry about 19% and other industries such as cosmetics for the remainder. The printing market for publication of newsprint and periodicals has fallen as a result of competition from the internet, but demand for printing inks for packaging remains strong. Stricter environmental mandates are impacting the availability of some key ingredients. In the aftermath of the recent financial crisis, suppliers are cautious about adding capacity, and they continue to closely manage their inventory, which leaves customers vulnerable to potential stock outs in the event of supply problems or a spike in demand. Although Daylight Fluorescent Pigments brings a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

By Market Verdors:

Day-Glo Color Corp (RPM International)

Dane Color (RPM International)

Radiant Color N.V (RPM International)

UKSEUNG

SINLOIHI (DAI NIPPON TORYO)

Huangshan Jiajia Science and Technology

China wanlong chemical

Lynwon Group

J Color Technologies

Vicome Corp

Ming Hui Group (Spectra Colours Ltd)

Aron Universal Ltd

Nanochemitek (Yangzhou) Corp

LuminoChem

By Types:

Thermoset Type

Thermoplastic Type

By Applications:

Paints & Coatings Industry

Printing Inks Industry

Plastics Industry

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Thermoset Type

1.4.3 Thermoplastic Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Paints & Coatings Industry

1.5.3 Printing Inks Industry

1.5.4 Plastics Industry

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Market

1.8.1 Global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

