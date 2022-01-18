Global Transparent Quartz Tube Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Transparent Quartz Tube market was valued at 69.99 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 8.04% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Transparent Quartz Tube (also Quartz glass tube, Quartz tube) is special industrial technology glass made from silicon dioxide and is one kind of excellent basal material. Quartz tubes have many excellent features, such as ultra-high purity, good spectral transmission, well controlled dimensions and lower (OH) Hydroxyl.The Transparent Quartz Tube industry concentration is not high; there are more than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from U.S. and Western European. Manufacturers such as Momentive have relative higher level of product`s quality. Momentive is one of the main world players in USA. In USA, Momentive leads the technology development. In order to meet the strong increasing market demand. Many companies have several plants, usually locate in the place close to aimed consumption region. There are international companies set up factories in the global either, such as Momentive whose plant is located in China, Europe and USA. The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The APAC takes the market share of 56.6%, followed by Europe with 22%. We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a very smooth curve. Due to the LED lamp take place the market share of quartz tube, this industry has a risk of market shrinkage. In the international market, the marketing channels characteristic differ from company to company. The giant companies are more likely to set their own big agents in some major countries and regions taking charge of regional business building their international market position. Companies in developing countries such as China, in contrast, put more effort on direct selling business. They can act as exports at the same time, and it is a common phenomenon in this industry. As they do not have that much international brand influence, their product quality is not good enough when comparing with leading companies, however, they have price advantage. They like to expand their market share in developing countries and low-end international market. The market is not only influenced by the price, the Lighting, semiconductor, industrial applications and photovoltaic, but also influenced by the product performance. Although China domestic companies have price advantage, the application is narrow to some extent due to the poor manufacture processing, cheap raw material and less diversity of products. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product`s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow upward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

By Market Verdors:

Momentive

Heraeus

QSIL

Saint-Gobain

Shin-Etsu

Ohara

Atlantic Ultraviolet

TOSOH

Raesch

Pacific Quartz

Guolun Quartz

Dongxin Quartz

Fudong Lighting

Dong-A Quartz

Yuandong Quartz

Zhuoyue Quartz

Lanno Quartz

Ruipu Quartz

JNC Quartz Glass

Ace Heat Tech

By Types:

OH content within 50ppm

OH content within 10ppm

OH content within 5ppm

By Applications:

Lamp applications

Semiconductor

Photovoltaic

