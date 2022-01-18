Global Linear Low-density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Linear Low-density Polyethylene (LLDPE) market was valued at 4641.85 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.01% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE) is a substantially linear polymer (polyethylene), with significant numbers of short branches, commonly made by copolymerization of ethylene with longer-chain olefins. Linear low-density polyethylene differs structurally from conventional low-density polyethylene (LDPE) because of the absence of long chain branching. The linearity of LLDPE results from the different manufacturing processes of LLDPE and LDPE. In general, LLDPE is produced at lower temperatures and pressures by copolymerization of ethylene and such higher alpha-olefins as butene, hexene, or octene. The copolymerization process produces a LLDPE polymer that has a narrower molecular weight distribution than conventional LDPE and in combination with the linear structure, significantly different rheological properties.In general, LLDPE is produced at lower temperatures and pressures by copolymerization of ethylene and such higher alpha-olefins as butene, hexene, or octene. LLDPE is a base resin. In 2014, Global LLDPE capacity is 32007 K MT. The main production areas are in Asia, Europe and North America while the main consumption areas also in those areas. Asia is the largest consumption and production areas.

The Middle East is the largest LLDPE exporter. China is the largest importer of LLDPE The price of LLDPE is lower year by year from 2011 to 2013. The price is at about 1380-1480 USD/MT in 2015. The product profit margin is about 12.8 %-13.5 %, and it also descends in recent years. DOW is the largest LLDPE manufacturer in the world, followed by ExxonMobil and SABIC. Sinopec is the biggest LLDPE company in China. In 2015, DOW LLDPE capacity is 5745 K MT?and Sinopec LLDPE capacity is 2420 K MT. We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of downstream. M-LLDPE will be the mainstream LLDPE products. In the subsequent few years, m-LLDPE`s market share will grow. In developing countries, C4-LLDPE is still going to be a mainstream product. In developed countries, many companies are turning to the production of C6-LLDPE and C8-LLDPE.

By Market Verdors:

DowDuPont

ExxonMobil

SABIC

Borealis

NOVA Chemicals

Chevron Phillips Chemical

Petro Rabigh

Ineos

LyondellBasell

NIOC

Formosa

EQUATE

PTT

Reliance

Mitsubishi

Hanwha

Mitsu

Jam Petrochemical

Sinopec

CNPC

Secco

By Types:

C4- LLDPE

C6- LLDPE

C8- LLDPE

By Applications:

Film

Injection Molding

Rotational Molding

Pipe

3 Sales by Region

