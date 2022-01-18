USB Microscopes Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A USB microscope is a low-powered digital microscope which connects to a computer, normally via a USB port. They are widely available at low cost for use at home or in commerce. Their cost varies in the range of tens to thousands of dollars. In essence, USB microscopes are a webcam with a high-powered macro lens and generally do not use transmitted light, but rely on incident light from in-built LEDs lights situated next to the lens. The light reflected from the sample then enters the camera lens. However, the camera is usually sensitive enough not to need additional lighting. As the camera attaches directly to the USB port of a computer, eyepieces are not required and the images are shown directly on the monitor.

This report contains market size and forecasts of USB Microscopes in global, including the following market information:

Global USB Microscopes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global USB Microscopes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five USB Microscopes companies in 2021 (%)

The global USB Microscopes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Desktop Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of USB Microscopes include Celestron, Learning Resources, Opti-TekScope, AmScope, Dino-Lite, Plugable Technologies, Koolertron Digital and Omax, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the USB Microscopes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global USB Microscopes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global USB Microscopes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Desktop Type

Handheld Type

Global USB Microscopes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global USB Microscopes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Science

Forensics

Education

Industrial

Global USB Microscopes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global USB Microscopes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies USB Microscopes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies USB Microscopes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies USB Microscopes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies USB Microscopes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Celestron

Learning Resources

Opti-TekScope

AmScope

Dino-Lite

Plugable Technologies

Koolertron Digital

Omax

