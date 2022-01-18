Global Laminate Flooring Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Laminate Flooring market was valued at 1712.54 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.23% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/117855/global-laminate-flooring-market-2022-389

Laminate flooring (also called floating wood tile in the United States) is a multi-layer synthetic flooring product fused together with a lamination process. Laminate flooring simulates wood (or sometimes stone) with a photographic applique layer under a clear protective layer. The inner core layer is usually composed of melamine resin and fiber board materials.First, for industry structure analysis, the Laminate Flooring industry is not concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational s to small privately owned companies compete in this industry.

The top five producers account for about 26 % of the revenue market. Regionally, China is the biggest production value area in 2016, also the leader in the whole Laminate Flooring industry. Second, the production of Laminate Flooring increased from 1084.27 M sq.m in 2012 to 1338.78 M sq.m in 2016 with an average growth rate of 5.42%. Third, China occupied 37.15% of the production market in 2016. It is followed by Europe and North America, which respectively account for around 26.61% and 19.57% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of production. Geographically, Europe was the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 30.33% of the global consumption volume in 2016. Fourth, for price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of Laminate Flooring producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers. Fifth, for forecast, the global Laminate Flooring revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 3~6%. We tend to believe that this industry still has a good future, considering the current demand of Laminate Flooring.

By Market Verdors:

Mohawk Industries

Shaw Industries

CLASSEN

Tarkett

Power Dekor

Armstrong

Kastamonu Entegre

Kronoflooring

Homenice

Formica

Nature

Samling

Mannington Mills

Egger

Swiss Krono

An Xin

Alsafloor SA

Der International Flooring

Kaindl Flooring

Meisterwerke

Range Gunilla Flooring

Shiyou Timber

Hamberger Industriewerke

Robina Flooring Sdn Bhd

Shengda

Faus

By Types:

Thin Laminate Flooring

Thick Laminate Flooring

By Applications:

Residential

Commercial

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/117855/global-laminate-flooring-market-2022-389

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Laminate Flooring Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Laminate Flooring Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Thin Laminate Flooring

1.4.3 Thick Laminate Flooring

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Laminate Flooring Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Residential

1.5.3 Commercial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Laminate Flooring Market

1.8.1 Global Laminate Flooring Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Laminate Flooring Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Laminate Flooring Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Laminate Flooring Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Laminate Flooring Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Laminate Flooring Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Laminate Flooring Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Laminate Flooring Sales Volume

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/