Global Basic Chromic Sulfate Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Basic Chromic Sulfate market was valued at 572.82 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.14% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Basic chrome sulfate is available in dark green powder with high tanning properties. It dissolved easily in water and is mainly used in the tanning of various leathers and furs.SISECAM, Lanxess, Yinhe Chem, Brother Tech, Aktyuninsk, Vishnu Chem, Huasheng Chem, Novochrom, Peace Chem and Oxiteno are the key producers in the global basic chromic sulfate market. Top ten took up about 75% of the global market. SISECAM, Lanxess, which have leading technology and market position, are wellknown suppliers around the world, and Yinhe Chem, Brother Tech, Huasheng Chem, Peace Chem are the leading supplier in China with the total local share of about 70%. China is the largest consumption country of basic chromic sulfate in the world. Chinese market took up about 25% the global market, followed by EMEA (included Russia) (22%), Asia Pacific (except China) is closely followed with the share about 21%.

By Market Verdors:

SISECAM

Lanxess

Yinhe Chem

Brother Tech

Aktyuninsk

Vishnu Chem

Huasheng Chem

Novochrom

Peace Chem

Oxiteno

HEMA Chem

Singhorn Group

Minfeng Chem

Zhenhua Chem

Rock Chemie

Nipon Chem

Diachrome Chem

Dongzheng Chem

Hebei Chromate Chem

Mingyang Chem

By Types:

Organic

Inorganic

By Applications:

Leather

Ceramics

Catalyst

Pigment

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Basic Chromic Sulfate Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Basic Chromic Sulfate Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Organic

1.4.3 Inorganic

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Basic Chromic Sulfate Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Leather

1.5.3 Ceramics

1.5.4 Catalyst

1.5.5 Pigment

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Basic Chromic Sulfate Market

1.8.1 Global Basic Chromic Sulfate Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Basic Chromic Sulfate Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Basic Chromic Sulfate Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Basic Chromic Sulfate Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Basic Chromic Sulfate Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Basic Chromic Sulfate Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Basic Chromic Sulfate Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

