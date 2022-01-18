Global Dye Sublimation Paper Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Dye Sublimation Paper market was valued at 512.12 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.73% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Sublimation paper is applicable to sublimation transfer, on which can print images with mirror reversal through inkjet printing, flat printing. Dye Sublimation, as a process is really very simple. It is the method of applying an image to specially coated ceramics, metals and polyester cloth, using three main ingredients: sublimation ink, heat and pressure.Major producers in the sector are Guangdong Guanhao High-Tech, Hansol and Sappi Group, which accounted for about 13%, 9% and 5% of revenue in 2019, respectively. In the American market, Beaver Paper, Epson, Ahlstrom-Munksjö, HP and BN Papéis Especiais are the main players in the market. Among them, Beaver Paper is a leader in the American market, and Beaver Paper accounted for about 19% of the market share in 2019.

By Market Verdors:

Guangdong Guanhao High-Tech

Hansol

Sappi Group

Neenah Coldenhove

Ahlstrom-Munksjö

Felix Schoeller

Beaver Paper

Jiangyin Allnice Digital Technology

Epson

HP

BN Papéis Especiais

Santa Maria

Gênesis

By Types:

Below 80 g/m²

80-110 g/m²

Above 110 g/m²

By Applications:

Textiles

Digital Transfer Printing

Advertising

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Dye Sublimation Paper Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Dye Sublimation Paper Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Below 80 g/m²

1.4.3 80-110 g/m²

1.4.4 Above 110 g/m²

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Dye Sublimation Paper Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Textiles

1.5.3 Digital Transfer Printing

1.5.4 Advertising

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Dye Sublimation Paper Market

1.8.1 Global Dye Sublimation Paper Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Dye Sublimation Paper Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Dye Sublimation Paper Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Dye Sublimation Paper Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Dye Sublimation Paper Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Dye Sublimation Paper Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Dye Sublimation Paper Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

