Global Sputtering Target Material Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Sputtering Target Material market was valued at 288.47 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 9.61% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Sputtering is the process of forming a thin film when the object is attached to the target substrate by the sputtering and scattering, and the sputtering target is the material for high-speed particle bombardment. This report studies the sputtering target material market.For a long time the global sputtering target development and production mainly concentrated in the United States and Japan, and the industry concentration is quite high. Manufactures of sputtering targets, represented by Honeywell (USA), Praxair (USA), JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation (Japan), TOSOH (Japan) and other multinational groups, have been involved in this field earlier. After decades of technical accumulation, they occupy the vast majority of market share. Semiconductor chips, flat panel displays, solar cells and other downstream industries have a higher demand on the product quality and stability. When the downstream customers, especially the world`s leading companies select suppliers, the supplier qualification barriers are higher, and the certification cycle is longer.

By Market Verdors:

JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation

Praxair

Plansee SE

Mitsui Mining & Smelting

Hitachi Metals

Honeywell

Sumitomo Chemical

ULVAC

Materion (Heraeus)

GRIKIN Advanced Material Co., Ltd.

TOSOH

Ningbo Jiangfeng

Heesung

Luvata

Fujian Acetron New Materials Co., Ltd

Changzhou Sujing Electronic Material

Luoyang Sifon Electronic Materials

FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd

Advantec

Angstrom Sciences

Umicore Thin Film Products

By Types:

Metal Target

Alloy Target

Ceramic Compound Target

By Applications:

Semiconductor

Solar Energy

LCD Flat Panel Display

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Sputtering Target Material Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Sputtering Target Material Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Metal Target

1.4.3 Alloy Target

1.4.4 Ceramic Compound Target

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Sputtering Target Material Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Semiconductor

1.5.3 Solar Energy

1.5.4 LCD Flat Panel Display

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Sputtering Target Material Market

1.8.1 Global Sputtering Target Material Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Sputtering Target Material Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Sputtering Target Material Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Sputtering Target Material Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Sputtering Target Material Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Sputtering Target Material Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

