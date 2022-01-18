Infantry Fighting Vehicles Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

An infantry fighting vehicle (IFV), also known as a mechanized infantry combat vehicle (MICV), is a type of armoured fighting vehicle used to carry infantry into battle and provide direct-fire support. … Some armies continue to maintain fleets of both IFVs and APCs.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Infantry Fighting Vehicles in global, including the following market information:

Global Infantry Fighting Vehicles Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Infantry Fighting Vehicles Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Infantry Fighting Vehicles companies in 2021 (%)

The global Infantry Fighting Vehicles market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Crawler Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Infantry Fighting Vehicles include BAE Systems, BMW AG, Daimler AG (Mercedes Benz), Elbit Systems, Ford Motor Company, INKAS Armored Vehicle Manufacturing, International Armored Group, IVECO and Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH & Co. (KMW), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Infantry Fighting Vehicles manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Infantry Fighting Vehicles Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Infantry Fighting Vehicles Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Crawler Type

Wheel Type

Global Infantry Fighting Vehicles Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Infantry Fighting Vehicles Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Patrolling

Fighting

Global Infantry Fighting Vehicles Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Infantry Fighting Vehicles Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Infantry Fighting Vehicles revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Infantry Fighting Vehicles revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Infantry Fighting Vehicles sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Infantry Fighting Vehicles sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BAE Systems

BMW AG

Daimler AG (Mercedes Benz)

Elbit Systems

Ford Motor Company

INKAS Armored Vehicle Manufacturing

International Armored Group

IVECO

Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH & Co. (KMW)

Lenco Industries

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Navistar, Inc.

Oshkosh Defense

Rheinmetall AG

STAT, Inc.

Textron

Thales Group

General Dynamics Corporation

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Infantry Fighting Vehicles Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Infantry Fighting Vehicles Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Infantry Fighting Vehicles Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Infantry Fighting Vehicles Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Infantry Fighting Vehicles Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Infantry Fighting Vehicles Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Infantry Fighting Vehicles Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Infantry Fighting Vehicles Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Infantry Fighting Vehicles Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Infantry Fighting Vehicles Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Infantry Fighting Vehicles Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Infantry Fighting Vehicles Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Infantry Fighting Vehicles Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Infantry Fighting Vehicles Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Infantry Fighting Vehicles Companies

