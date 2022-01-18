Veterinary Test Kits Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Veterinary Test Kits Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Veterinary rapid diagnostic test is medical diagnostic test that is quick and easy to perform. Veterinary rapid diagnostic test is more accurate than presumptive diagnosis and can be used at home. Veterinary rapid diagnostic test gives result in about 15 minutes so that the treatment can be given immediately without waiting for the microscopic results. Veterinary rapid diagnostic test does not require any expensive or complicated equipment.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Veterinary Test Kits in global, including the following market information:
- Global Veterinary Test Kits Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Veterinary Test Kits Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Veterinary Test Kits companies in 2021 (%)
The global Veterinary Test Kits market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Blood Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Veterinary Test Kits include Bionote, Eurolyser Diagnostica, LifeAssays AB, MEGACOR Diagnostik, Mercodia, Microgen Bioproducts, Neogen Corporation Inc, PortaCheck and SafePath Laboratories. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Veterinary Test Kits manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Veterinary Test Kits Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Veterinary Test Kits Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Blood
- Cell
Global Veterinary Test Kits Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Veterinary Test Kits Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Veterinary Hospitals
- Veterinary Clinics
Global Veterinary Test Kits Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Veterinary Test Kits Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Veterinary Test Kits revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Veterinary Test Kits revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Veterinary Test Kits sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Veterinary Test Kits sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Bionote
- Eurolyser Diagnostica
- LifeAssays AB
- MEGACOR Diagnostik
- Mercodia
- Microgen Bioproducts
- Neogen Corporation Inc
- PortaCheck
- SafePath Laboratories
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Veterinary Test Kits Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Veterinary Test Kits Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Veterinary Test Kits Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Veterinary Test Kits Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Veterinary Test Kits Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Veterinary Test Kits Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Veterinary Test Kits Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Veterinary Test Kits Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Veterinary Test Kits Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Veterinary Test Kits Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Veterinary Test Kits Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Veterinary Test Kits Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Veterinary Test Kits Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Veterinary Test Kits Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Veterinary Test Kits Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Veterinary Test Kits Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
