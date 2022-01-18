Veterinary CT Systems Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A veterinary CT scanner is used to obtain high-resolution three-dimensional anatomical diagnostic images of animals. It allows for expedient and dynamic care of animals. Veterinary CT scanners are more convenient and beneficial in comparison to conventional imaging devices such as ultrasound systems and x- rays as they provide comprehensive data for better diagnosis and treatment while reducing the need for investigative surgeries. A standard veterinary clinic that treats small animals has 1 to 4 slice CT scanners, whereas a well-established veterinary clinic would have a 16 slice veterinary CT scanners to assist trauma cases with increased diagnosis accuracy.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Veterinary CT Systems in global, including the following market information:

Global Veterinary CT Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Veterinary CT Systems Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Veterinary CT Systems companies in 2021 (%)

The global Veterinary CT Systems market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Multi Slice CT Scanner Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Veterinary CT Systems include Animage, Epica Medical Innovation, MinFound Medical Systems, GE Healthcare, Siemens, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Asto CT LLC and Hitachi, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Veterinary CT Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Veterinary CT Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Veterinary CT Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Multi Slice CT Scanner

Portable CT Scanner

Global Veterinary CT Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Veterinary CT Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Veterinary Hospitals

Veterinary Clinics

Global Veterinary CT Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Veterinary CT Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Veterinary CT Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Veterinary CT Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Veterinary CT Systems sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Veterinary CT Systems sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Animage

Epica Medical Innovation

MinFound Medical Systems

GE Healthcare

Siemens

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Asto CT LLC

Hitachi

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Veterinary CT Systems Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Veterinary CT Systems Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Veterinary CT Systems Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Veterinary CT Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Veterinary CT Systems Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Veterinary CT Systems Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Veterinary CT Systems Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Veterinary CT Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Veterinary CT Systems Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Veterinary CT Systems Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Veterinary CT Systems Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Veterinary CT Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Veterinary CT Systems Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Veterinary CT Systems Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Veterinary CT Systems Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Veterinary CT Systems Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.

