Veterinary MRI Systems Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is a sophisticated 3D imaging technique, which has been a widely used clinical diagnostic tool over the last two decades. MRI measures and records changes in the magnetic property of protons present in the cellular water. Unlike X-rays, MRI does not require the use of ionizing radiation. For imaging, an MRI device uses radio waves and the magnetic field such as pulsed electromagnetic field in order to excite protons present in the area of interest. In developed regions/countries such as the U.S. and Europe, 7 Tesla and 11 Tesla MRI are among the widely used imaging techniques. Veterinary MRI is now seen as a gold standard technique for brain and spinal examination of animals with spinal disk herniation, trauma of the brain and spine, brain tumors, strokes, and brain malformations. Additionally, MRI is seen as a powerful technique for examining tendon- and ligament-related ailments. In case of chronic wounds and draining tracts, MRI imaging helps identify foreign bodies within the wound. This has effectively contributed in increasing the market for veterinary MRI systems in various applications segments.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Veterinary MRI Systems in global, including the following market information:

The global key manufacturers of Veterinary MRI Systems include Esaote SpA, Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging Inc, Imotek International, Universal Medical Systems, Bruker, Mediso Ltd, MR solutions, Burgess Diagnostics and Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Veterinary MRI Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Veterinary MRI Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Veterinary MRI Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

For Small Animals

For Large Animals

Global Veterinary MRI Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Veterinary MRI Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Veterinary Hospitals

Veterinary Clinics

Global Veterinary MRI Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Veterinary MRI Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Veterinary MRI Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Veterinary MRI Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Veterinary MRI Systems sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Veterinary MRI Systems sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Esaote SpA

Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging Inc

Imotek International

Universal Medical Systems

Bruker

Mediso Ltd

MR solutions

Burgess Diagnostics

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co

Time Medical Systems

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Veterinary MRI Systems Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Veterinary MRI Systems Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Veterinary MRI Systems Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Veterinary MRI Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Veterinary MRI Systems Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Veterinary MRI Systems Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Veterinary MRI Systems Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Veterinary MRI Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Veterinary MRI Systems Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Veterinary MRI Systems Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Veterinary MRI Systems Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Veterinary MRI Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Veterinary MRI Systems Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Veterinary MRI Systems Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Veterinary MRI Systems Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Veterinary MRI Systems Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overvi

