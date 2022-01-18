Global Smart Locks Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Smart Locks market was valued at 191.14 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.95% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Smart locks are widely available, and allow users to open & close a door without keys. Smart locks can provide people with a high level of safety that is not provided by typical locks and alarms. Allegion, Kwikset (Spectrum Brands) and Master Lock (Fortune Brands) are the USA market leader. And just like ASSA ABLOY, Allegion continues to acquire peer companies to occupy more market share. In the Korean market, Samsung and ASSA ABLOY are the market masters. In Japan, MIWA Lock has absolute market share. August is a new enterprise in USA. In the future, August lock will be a strong contender. Smart locks` downstream is wide and recently smart locks have acquired increasing significance in various fields of household field, commerce field and others. Globally, the smart locks market is mainly driven by growing demand for household. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from USA and Europe are the major leaders in the international market of smart locks. Manufacturers from China are immature in technology. There is large space in the China market, as well as big gap between international brands and local brands on price. With the development of Chinese smart locks production technology, their share in the global market will continue to increase, and competitiveness in the global market will also increases gradually.

By Market Verdors:

ASSA ABLOY

Samsung

Allegion

Kwikset (Spectrum Brands)

MIWA Lock

Master Lock (Fortune Brands)

Guangdong Be-Tech

Adel

August

Honeywell

Jiangmen Keyu Intelligence

Tenon

Locstar

Probuck

Guangdong Level Intelligent Lock

By Types:

Fingerprint Locks

Electronic Cipher Locks

Remote Locks

By Applications:

Household

Commercial

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

